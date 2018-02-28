28 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Bheki Cele - the Proof of the Pudding Is in the Eating

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Chris De Kock

Breaking from his usual stance not to comment on senior appointments in the SAPS, analyst CHRIS DE KOCK sets out why he supports the appointment of new police minister, Bheki Cele.

This crime analyst, different to some of his colleagues, was always very hesitant to make any remarks regarding senior appointments in SAPS and at ministerial level. The reason for this was that human beings are just that, and it is difficult to know what is hidden in the dark of the past or what could happen if that individual is placed in certain circumstances. Many of my colleagues had quite a bit of egg on their faces in the past six years when senior appointments they hailed failed in a relative short time after they were appointed.

On the other hand, I will fail in my duty as an analyst if I have certain facts which I don't share with the people of South Africa. I also have a right as a citizen of this beautiful but crime-riddled country to have an opinion - as recently as four months ago I was hijacked at midday with two 9mm weapons against my head.

When the new Cabinet was announced just...

South Africa

Shoprite Takes Up Space in 7 Key Kenyan Malls

South African retailer, Shoprite, has secured space at seven prime shopping malls in Kenya, which it plans to open in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.