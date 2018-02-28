Nigeria: Winter Olympics - Team Nigeria Returns From Pyeonchang

Photo: Seun Adigun/Facebook

Nigeria’s first bobsled team photographed by Obi Grant. From Left, Akuoma Omeoga, Seun Adigun (Centre), Ngozi Onwumere (Right)

Nigeria's ambassadors to the just concluded 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeonchang, South Korea, have arrived back to the country.

The quartet of Seun Adigun, Ngozi Onwumere, Omeoga Akuoma and Simidele Adeagbo arrived on Tuesday night and as expected were treated to a rousing welcome.

Many enthusiastic fans on Tuesday night patiently waited for the arrival of the country's latest set of heroines who not only did Nigeria proud but the continent.

The quartet, who made history as the first African women to compete in Bobsled and Skeleton events at the Winter Olympics, arrived Lagos courtesy of sponsor, KLM Airlines.

Despite not winning any medal, interestingly, they all achieved personal bests at the Olympics to set the stage for more Nigerians to embrace Winter Olympics, in the years ahead.

Adeagbo recorded a personal best of 53:73 seconds in Skeleton, while the Bobsled duo of Adigun and Akuoma reached their personal best of 52.21 seconds.

Speaking with PREMIUM TIMES, the driver for the Bobsled team, Seun Adigun, said they were overwhelmed with the great support they received from everyone since they embarked on the Winter Olympics.

She thanked everyone that "had a hand in their success story including the numerous sponsors that came to their help" as well as their Management Company, Temple Management Company, TMC.

"We are very happy that we have turned to be a source of inspiration for many people even outside of sports, we are proud to do this for Nigeria and Africa as a whole" Adigun stated.