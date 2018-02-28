Angola: Criminal Investigation Officer Sentenced to 16 Years in Jail for Murder

Mbanza Kongo — The provincial court of the northern Zaire province, sentenced on Monday to 16 years in jail the deputy-chief of the Criminal Investigation Service (SIC), António Vansi Fuambuta, aged 39, for the killing of a car washer.

According to the judge, the officer from SIC's Drug Trafficking Combat Department, shot heartlessly the victim causing serious injuries in the thorax.

The victim was mistakenly taken for a gang leader and shot, while washing a car (service he held regularly).

The condemned will also pay a AKZ 60,000 justice fee and AKZ 1million compensation to the families.