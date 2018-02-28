28 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Cabinet Reshuffle - Wounded Leaders, Leading a Wounded Nation

Tagged:

Related Topics

opinion By Nomfundo Mogapi

How do you spend your youth dodging bullets and imprisonment, fighting an unjust, cruel and inhumane system? How does one endure torture, rape, and witness brutal killings? How is it possible to experience such atrocities and yet remain unscathed?

This is the experience and reality of many of our leaders in political office today.

These are the questions that have kept me restless as I listened to one story after another of the trauma, pain and struggles that the majority of our current leaders experienced when they fought for the liberation of this country.

As a psychologist who has worked with issues of trauma in our country for close to two decades now there are certain things I know for sure. I know the depth of psychic wounds that can be caused by traumatic events. I know what it is like to tread into those dark and scary corners of one's psyche towards the journey of healing.

I also know how, if these psychic wounds are not addressed, they can "bhibhidla" and infest significant areas of one's life.

Yes, I know how symptoms of irritability, rage, restlessness, mistrust and denial can damage relationships, careers and health.

Yes, I also have...

South Africa

Shoprite Takes Up Space in 7 Key Kenyan Malls

South African retailer, Shoprite, has secured space at seven prime shopping malls in Kenya, which it plans to open in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.