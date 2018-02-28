South Africa: Cabinet Reshuffle - Wounded Leaders, Leading a Wounded Nation

opinion

How do you spend your youth dodging bullets and imprisonment, fighting an unjust, cruel and inhumane system? How does one endure torture, rape, and witness brutal killings? How is it possible to experience such atrocities and yet remain unscathed?

This is the experience and reality of many of our leaders in political office today.

These are the questions that have kept me restless as I listened to one story after another of the trauma, pain and struggles that the majority of our current leaders experienced when they fought for the liberation of this country.

As a psychologist who has worked with issues of trauma in our country for close to two decades now there are certain things I know for sure. I know the depth of psychic wounds that can be caused by traumatic events. I know what it is like to tread into those dark and scary corners of one's psyche towards the journey of healing.

I also know how, if these psychic wounds are not addressed, they can "bhibhidla" and infest significant areas of one's life.

Yes, I know how symptoms of irritability, rage, restlessness, mistrust and denial can damage relationships, careers and health.

Yes, I also have...