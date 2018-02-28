28 February 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Makerere Summons Staff Over Sexual Harassment Allegations

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Daily Monitor
Dr Swizen Kyomuhendo
By Derrick Wandera

Kampala — Makerere University lecturer is on the spot over allegations of sexually harassing female students.

Dr Swizen Kyomuhendo, who was accused of asking for sex from students in exchange for marks in an investigative story by NBS television has been asked by the university management to respond to the allegations by March 1.

Through a letter, Ms Josephine Ahikire, the acting principal College of Humanities and social science asked Dr Kyomuhendo to submit a written report about the allegations against him.

"A story run on NBS Television on the night of February 26, 2018 which specifically highlighted you to have been involved in attempts to exchange sex for marks with a female student. Following principles of the natural justice, I am hereby requesting you to make a written report on the above named issue. Given the urgency of the matter I request you to kindly submit your report by Thursday March 1, 2018," said Ms Ahikire.

This is not the first case in the University, another report was done last year and out of the Six of the eight female students interviewed by the committee that investigated the scandal, implicate Brian Musaga, a former assistant lecturer in the college of Business and Management Studies (CoBAMS) for sexual harassment.

The University Vice Chancellor Prof Barnabas Nawangwe confirmed the letter's authenticity and said there is action taking place at the department level before it is transferred to his office.

"I have learned about the above letter, there is action taking place within the department and then it will be handed back to us to be handled centrally. We are taking action on this serious matter and we believe this behavior will be kicked out at some point," Prof Nawangwe said.

Uganda

Locals Sell Land to Refugees for Survival

Amuru District residents are losing much of their land to refugees who fled from war in South Sudan. Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.