28 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: We Can't Tax Ourselves Out of Inequality

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Dirk De Vos

The raw facts for those really concerned with social justice and wrenching levels of inequality is that the tax system we have cannot do much more than it already is.

The budget speech has come and gone. It was a mixed bag: Reductions in funding available for investment, the provinces and local government. At the same time, some sort of funding for tertiary education for students from poorer backgrounds who defied the odds that condemn most poor people to a shoddy education, and made it to tertiary level. There were increased taxes, a higher marginal rate for the well-off, and bracket creep for the rest of the taxpayers. The big change was the increase in VAT to 15%. This is expected to raise an additional R20 billion per annum, about the same amount needed to fund free tertiary education.

The increase in VAT was controversial. Unlike other taxes, it is an indirect consumption tax that everyone pays as one consumes food, services and other VAT-able items. The change, it is charged, hits the poor more than the rich. Arguably, this is correct but there are some charges then that the budget, as a whole, is anti-poor. Gilad Isaacs, an academic...

South Africa

Shoprite Takes Up Space in 7 Key Kenyan Malls

South African retailer, Shoprite, has secured space at seven prime shopping malls in Kenya, which it plans to open in… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.