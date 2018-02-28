South Africa: We Can't Tax Ourselves Out of Inequality

The raw facts for those really concerned with social justice and wrenching levels of inequality is that the tax system we have cannot do much more than it already is.

The budget speech has come and gone. It was a mixed bag: Reductions in funding available for investment, the provinces and local government. At the same time, some sort of funding for tertiary education for students from poorer backgrounds who defied the odds that condemn most poor people to a shoddy education, and made it to tertiary level. There were increased taxes, a higher marginal rate for the well-off, and bracket creep for the rest of the taxpayers. The big change was the increase in VAT to 15%. This is expected to raise an additional R20 billion per annum, about the same amount needed to fund free tertiary education.

The increase in VAT was controversial. Unlike other taxes, it is an indirect consumption tax that everyone pays as one consumes food, services and other VAT-able items. The change, it is charged, hits the poor more than the rich. Arguably, this is correct but there are some charges then that the budget, as a whole, is anti-poor. Gilad Isaacs, an academic...