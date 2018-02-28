Angola: Uige Government Mourns Faithful Killed in Road Accident

Uíge — The government of the northern Uíge province Tuesday expressed dismay at the death of six faithful belonging to Tocoista Church as result of tragic road accident in northern Kuanza province.

The faithful were travelling from Ntaya locality, Maquela do Zombo municipality, Uíge province, after celebrating the 100th anniversary of the church's founder, prophet Simão Gonçalves Toco, on 19-25 February.

It was with deep pain and shock the provincial government and population of Uíge learnt of the tragic accident occurred in locality of samba Cajú, Kuanza Province North, which claimed 6 lives and 29 wounded, reads the document delivered to Angop.

The death of faithful leaves a void among their families and church, as the society was expecting a major contribution to development, stated the note.

"In this hour of mourning and pain, the local Government and population address the bereaved families, Tocoist Church and its Bishop in particular, the most sincere and profound feelings of regret," reads the document.