27 February 2018

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Uige Government Mourns Faithful Killed in Road Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uíge — The government of the northern Uíge province Tuesday expressed dismay at the death of six faithful belonging to Tocoista Church as result of tragic road accident in northern Kuanza province.

The faithful were travelling from Ntaya locality, Maquela do Zombo municipality, Uíge province, after celebrating the 100th anniversary of the church's founder, prophet Simão Gonçalves Toco, on 19-25 February.

It was with deep pain and shock the provincial government and population of Uíge learnt of the tragic accident occurred in locality of samba Cajú, Kuanza Province North, which claimed 6 lives and 29 wounded, reads the document delivered to Angop.

The death of faithful leaves a void among their families and church, as the society was expecting a major contribution to development, stated the note.

"In this hour of mourning and pain, the local Government and population address the bereaved families, Tocoist Church and its Bishop in particular, the most sincere and profound feelings of regret," reads the document.

Angola

Luanda Refinery Halts for Maintenance in June

The Luanda Refinery will halt its fuel production activity between June and July this year for maintenance, said its… Read more »

Read the original article on ANGOP.

Copyright © 2018 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.