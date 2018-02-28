Kenya: 10-Strong National Squad for Olympiad Named

The national men and women's chess teams to represent Kenya at this year's Olympiad set for Batumi, Georgia were selected over the weekend.

The five men and women were named at the end of the final phase of the qualifiers held at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka.

The men's team is dominated by KCB club, which has four players among them Ricky Sang, who will skipper the side, ex-Kenya champion Ben Magana, Joseph Methu and Philip Singe. Victor Ng'ani completes the five-man team.

The women's squad also has four new faces as the usual heavyweights were outwitted by upcoming players.

KCB's Gloria Jumba and national women's champion Joyce Nyaruai of Technical University of Kenya booked their slots in the team alongside debutantes Daphne Mwikali (Equity Bank), Sasha Mwongeli (TUK) and Lucy Wanjiru (University of Nairobi).

The teams will be coached by Steve Ouma and Moses Andiwoh.

The closely contested qualifiers saw big names and favourites such as former Chess Kenya chairman Githinji Hinga (Deadly Bishop), FM Steve Ouma (Equity Bank), Jackson Kamau, Brian Kadenge, James Muchai and James Kabui all miss out on the team.

Dr Ng'ani, Joseph Methu, the reigning national blitz champion and an upcoming tactician and Sang will make their debuts in the prestigious event set for September 21 to October 8.

The women's team also has four new faces as the usual heavyweights were outwitted by upcoming players.

The women's team took part in the last edition of the event held in 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan, while the men's team missed out.

Chess Kenya Chairman Bernard Wanjala termed the qualifiers as very competitive and believes the country has chosen a formidable squad.

"It's a good sign when winners had to fight to last round to earn their berths because it shows the sport is competitive.

"We will work out a training program with coaches to ensure the teams are well prepared, " Wanjala said.