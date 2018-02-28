27 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 10-Strong National Squad for Olympiad Named

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Brian Yonga

The national men and women's chess teams to represent Kenya at this year's Olympiad set for Batumi, Georgia were selected over the weekend.

The five men and women were named at the end of the final phase of the qualifiers held at KCB Sports Club, Ruaraka.

The men's team is dominated by KCB club, which has four players among them Ricky Sang, who will skipper the side, ex-Kenya champion Ben Magana, Joseph Methu and Philip Singe. Victor Ng'ani completes the five-man team.

The women's squad also has four new faces as the usual heavyweights were outwitted by upcoming players.

KCB's Gloria Jumba and national women's champion Joyce Nyaruai of Technical University of Kenya booked their slots in the team alongside debutantes Daphne Mwikali (Equity Bank), Sasha Mwongeli (TUK) and Lucy Wanjiru (University of Nairobi).

The teams will be coached by Steve Ouma and Moses Andiwoh.

The closely contested qualifiers saw big names and favourites such as former Chess Kenya chairman Githinji Hinga (Deadly Bishop), FM Steve Ouma (Equity Bank), Jackson Kamau, Brian Kadenge, James Muchai and James Kabui all miss out on the team.

Dr Ng'ani, Joseph Methu, the reigning national blitz champion and an upcoming tactician and Sang will make their debuts in the prestigious event set for September 21 to October 8.

The women's team also has four new faces as the usual heavyweights were outwitted by upcoming players.

The women's team took part in the last edition of the event held in 2016 in Baku, Azerbaijan, while the men's team missed out.

Chess Kenya Chairman Bernard Wanjala termed the qualifiers as very competitive and believes the country has chosen a formidable squad.

"It's a good sign when winners had to fight to last round to earn their berths because it shows the sport is competitive.

"We will work out a training program with coaches to ensure the teams are well prepared, " Wanjala said.

Kenya

Bid to Create Ruler PM, Weak President

Exactly seven-and-a-half years after the Constitution was promulgated, a former journalist-turned-politician yesterday… Read more »

Read the original article on Nation.

Copyright © 2018 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.