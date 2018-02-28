27 February 2018

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Petition to Eject Maraga From Office Dead on Arrival

Photo: Jeff Angote/The East African
Chief Justice David Maraga, with Deputy Chief Justice Philomena Mwilu at the Supreme Court.
By John Ngirachu

Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi has dismissed a petition seeking to kick out Chief Justice David Maraga and 6 others from the Judicial Service Commission.

In his petition that was to be handled by the Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, Mr Njenga had sought to remove the CJ, his deputy Philomena Mwilu and other members of the JSC from office over claims of incompetence and gross misconduct.

However, while rejecting the controversial petition, the Speaker has termed it a "fishing expedition."

The petitioner had hoped to have MPs request the President to form a tribunal to bring Mr Maraga and Ms Mwilu to their defence and could have possibly seen them lose their positions at the Supreme Court.

Other members of the JSC targeted by Mr Njenga include Justices Mohammed Warsame of the Court of Appeal and Aggrey Muchelule of the High Court, Prof Tom Ojienda, Ms Emily Ominde and Ms Mercy Deche.

More to follow ... ..

