Kenya: Facts About the FIFA World Cup Trophy

As Kenyans continue to view and take photos with the Fifa World Cup which is on it's tour of Africa, here are some of the facts about football's most coveted trophy:

- The trophy is valued at Sh1 billion.

- It is made of solid gold.

- Only heads of state are allowed to touch the gleaming treasure during it's current tour of the world.

- The World Cup trophy is the most recognised sports symbols in the world.

- It first landed in Kenya in February 2010.

- The trophy weighs six-kilogrammes.

- It stands 36 centimetres tall.

- This is the fourth time that the Original Fifa World Cup Trophy is going on tour around the world. The 2018 trophy tour will visit 51 countries and 91 cities across the globe.

- The total distance covered by the silverware in 2013 was 149,576.78 km (92,942.702 miles). That is more than three times the circumference of earth!

- The Tour was developed through an exclusive partnership between Fifa and Coca-Cola, one of Fifa's longest-standing corporate partners.

- During the Trophy Tour, fans have been given the chance to enjoy a rare close-up view of the authentic Fifa World Cup Trophy.

- Only eight nations have won the trophy.

- Brazil remains the most successful nation in the history of the World Cup - having lifted the Cup five times. They last won the trophy in South Korea in 2002.

- Current World Champions have won the World Cup four times with Spain (2010) and France (1998) winning it once.

- At events in each city, fans will have the opportunity to have a souvenir photo taken of themselves with the trophy, view a special hologram animation showcasing memorable moments of the Fifa World Cup, participate in interactive displays and enjoy other entertainment.