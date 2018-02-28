Ugandans Urged to Donate Blood Amid Crisis

Ugandans have been encouraged to embrace the practice of voluntary blood donation to help Uganda blood transfusion services, the government agency mandated to collect blood meet the ever growing demand. Many Ugandans have never donated blood despite several campaigns by Uganda blood transfusion services and corporate social responsibility by companies across the country.

It was evident that many Ugandans are reluctant to donate blood as few turned up for the blood donation drive at Post office in Busia Municipality at the weekend.

This comes at a time when most health facilities around the country is faced with shortages in blood supply.

Ms Petua Gesa , a nursing officer with Blood bank Mbale District said they had collected blood from only 120 donors.

The Mbale blood bank has three teams that's traversing the eastern region, targeting over 25 districts.

On average, each team collects blood from at least 50 donors per day.

Ms Petua said the communities' perception towards blood donation has been negative. She attributes this to the long drought that has caused famine in various areas thereby deterring donors from rural areas who are the biggest number of reliable donors.

Ms Agnes Nansereko , the team leader, Engage All Africa, a civil society organization that mobilised the blood donors said Ugandans need to learn the value of donating blood voluntarily.

According to her, donating blood is an insurance for the donor or their relatives in case of any medical problem.

"Many Ugandans die in hospitals and health centres because we are very selfish with our blood," said Ms Nansereko.

This comes amid reports that some health workers are selling blood to patients through middlemen at government hospitals following the prolonged blood shortage in the country.

Particularly at Kamuli hospital and Mission Hospital both in Kamuli District, two health workers were arrested after a tip-off that they had been picking blood from hospital stores and secretly selling it to patients at a negotiated fee.

The government spends $45 (about Shs165,000) per unit of blood from the time it is donated, taken for testing and stored until it finds its recipient.