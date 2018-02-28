Uganda: SC Villa, KCCA Itching to Dethrone Leaders Vipers

Kampala — SC Villa have their minds set on regaining the Azam Uganda Premier League (AUPL) summit but they will have to be more efficient than they were in the 1-0 defeat to KCCA in the Jogoos last outing.

The record 16-time league champions take on Paul Nkata's URA at Masaka Recreation Ground hoping to upstage leaders Vipers, who are not in action until Friday when they face Maroons at Luzira.

Vipers lead standings on 35 points, while Villa are second on 33 and KCCA 32. The former have played a game and two more than the latter duo. "I believe we have prepared well and we are ready for tomorrow," said Villa assistant coach Paul Mukatabala.

"The fact that we didn't manage to get anything from the KCCA game means that our clash with URA FC takes on extra importance."

Fortunately for Mukatabala and his boss Wasswa Bbosa, Villa have no injury concerns.

Nkata philosophy

But they are hardly oblivious of the danger a URA side, who have struggled through the season, can cause. "We are aware of Nkata's passing philosophy and we won't accord URA time and space to execute that," said Mukatabala.

The Jogoos welcome back attacking left winger Martin Kizza from injury and are set to grant January recruit Davis Kasirye a starting berth.

URA are 12 points adrift of the 16-time league winners in eighth place and Nkata admits they are playing catch up until the league ends.

The URA coach will be banking on the services of former Villa striker Herman Wasswa, who was brought in in January to reinvigorate their rather blunt attacking line.

"Of course I will be eager to score and help my team (URA) win," said Wasswa."But as usual, I don't celebrate goals I score against SC Villa. They made me what I am when I left Masaka LC and I respect that forever."

Elsewhere, third placed KCCA face relegation threatened Masavu without striker Muhammad Shaban, who is out injured.

KCCA manager Mike Mutebi is also still without Sadam Juma, Jackson Nunda and Muzamir Mutyaba.

"We are facing a side that is fighting hard to stay up which makes the game risky," said Mutebi.

"This is a match that will shape up our next Caf Champions League tie against St George (next week) and we are going to play our best away from home." Masavu, one place off the bottom, stunned Express the last time the Red Eagles visited Bugonga and are not giving up the fight yet.