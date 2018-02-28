South Africa: Sangoma Appears in Court for Mpumalanga Kidnapping, Murder, of 2 Children

A traditional healer has appeared in the Witbank Magistrate's Court in connection with the murder and kidnapping of two children, one with albinism, Mpumalanga police said on Tuesday.

Provincial spokesperson Monica Nyuswa said that after Thokozani Msibi, 32, appeared in court on Monday, the case was postponed to March 6 for a formal bail application.

"Three men stand accused but only one man appeared in court today. The accused are all Swazi nationals. The other two suspects are still at large," said Nyuswa.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the man was also expected to appear in Gauteng for a case of murder in Cullinan, east of Pretoria.

Gabisile Shabane, 14, with albinism, and 15-month-old Nkosikhona Ngwenya were kidnapped from their home in Hlalanikahle on January 28.

It is alleged that three men entered the house after breaking a window.

Body found on the side of the road

"The men took two children from different rooms and vanished into the darkness," Hlathi said at the time.

He said nothing else was taken from the house.

The two girls were living with their 50-year-old grandmother and her 18-year-old daughter at the time of their abduction. When the two tried to intervene "they were met with the barrel of a gun".

Hlathi had told News24 that they were working with residents to find the girls.

The body of a child was reportedly found in Cullinan and another body was found on the side of the N4, the police said.

