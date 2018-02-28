Kenya Capable of Reclaiming WRC Safari, Says Todt

Kenya is capable of driving the Safari Rally back onto the World Rally Championship, International Automobile Federation (FIA) President Jean Todt has said.

But the most powerful man of global motorsport added that Kenyan organisers must meet all the requirements set by the FIA for the return of the classic onto the global roster for the first time since 2002.

The Safari Rally was struck out of the global circuit due to a combination of safety and sponsorship concerns.

The government has launched a drive to reinstate the rally onto the World Rally Championship, among other things by launching the "WRC Safari Rally Project" team and allocating it project offices at Kasarani.

It is while officially opening these offices on Tuesday that Frenchman Todt went through nostalgic memories of the Safari Rally of old. He was particularly struck with images of himself competing in the 1978 Safari in a Peugeot 504 Coupe, saying the Safari Rally deserved to go back to the WRC calendar.

"It's sad that Safari Rally lost its WRC status in 2002 despite its rich history. Over the years there have been initiatives to have it back but unfortunately it didn't happen," said Todt, who admitted that a lot has changed since it's not possible to have Safari Rally on open roads like before.