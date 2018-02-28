27 February 2018

Malawi News Agency (Lilongwe)

Malawi: Grace Foundation Donates to the Elderly At Malingunde in Lilongwe

By Prisca Chinguwo

Lilongwe — Grace Foundation on Friday donated assorted items worth K100, 000 to 50 elderly people at Sinyala Village in Malingunde in Traditional Authority Masumbankhunda in Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview with Malawi News Agency (Mana), Project manager for Grace Foundation, Bethsaida David, said the donation was in line with the organization's goals of helping orphans, women and girls, people living with HIV and AIDS and the elderly.

"In the past, the elderly people were respected because people believed that they were the ones who helped in maintaining cultural values amongst children, yet today people accuse them of witchcraft, which is not true in reality.

"As a result, the elderly are usually discriminated amongst our communities. This is why Grace Foundation decided to provide these elderly people with soap, sugar, and maize flour to help them," said David.

Dyna Winga (R) giving out the assorted items to an elderly woman

Speaking on behalf of Traditional leader Sinyala, Joshua Isaac Masula, said the donation was enough to help the beneficiaries for close to a month.

"The sugar given to the elderly will help them to drink tea every morning, the soap will help them to look smart because their clothes will be washed and the maize flour will help them to eat nsima every day," said Masula.

In his remarks, Masanthula Kachule who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries said was happy with the donation and thanked Grace Foundation on behalf of all the beneficiaries.

He urged other organizations to learn from the gesture shown by Grace Foundation. The organization was founded in 2016 to assist the needy, including the elderly people.

