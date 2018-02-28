South Africa: Negotiating the Transition From Corruption to Integrity - Two Steps Forward, One Step Back

analysis

The fundamental question for SA voters is: Has the ANC become so inherently corrupt and compromised an organisation as to be incapable of self-correcting? If the answer is "yes", or even "perhaps", casting votes differently in future is indicated for the 62% who supported the ANC in 2014, if the answer is "no" or "possibly" then the way in which all future votes should be cast must depend on the actions (not words) of ANC politicians between now and the general elections to be held in mid-2019.

The "Cyrreal Ramaphoria" that has gripped the country since the election in December 2018 of Cyril Ramaphosa as president of the ANC and the ousting of Jacob Zuma on Valentine's Day has been vaporised by the somewhat late announcement on 26 February of the Cabinet changes necessitated, in part, by the changes in leadership of the ANC and the country.

The actions of electing Ramaphosa and ousting Zuma may be regarded as two steps forward. The new Cabinet, a mixed bag of blessings (in the economically oriented portfolios) and curses in most of the rest of the shuffle, must be taken as a step back on the arduous journey from the dark Zuma...