27 February 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Six Million Kenyans Use Truecaller

By Kennedy Kangethe

Nairobi — The Director of Business Development and Partnerships Africa Zakaria Hersi says the firm has a 35 percent year on year growth in the Kenyan market with about 5000 new users in Kenya every day.

The firm that has set its presence in Kenya sees a huge market in the country and Africa at large.

"We block about 4.4 million calls per month with about 14 million spams a month, and with the uptake of smartphones going up, the Kenyan market is going to be very important for us, " Hersi told Capital FM Business.

According to Hersi 91 percent of spammers are scams.

Hersi said the firm is also bringing Truecaller identity on feature phones in the Kenyan market by partnering with local mobile voice service providers.

"We are about to start negotiations with local providers that will see people using feature phones get a text whenever they get a call from someone they don't know, identifying them of who the caller is," Hersi added.

