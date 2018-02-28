28 February 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Mxolisi Nxasana Must Be Reinstated As National Director of Public Prosecutions

analysis By Nicole Fritz

In their application to the Constitutional Court on Wednesday 28 February, Freedom Under Law and Corruption Watch persist in their argument that the Constitution demands the reinstatement of former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana.

On Wednesday, the Constitutional Court hears an application for confirmation of the decision by the North Gauteng High Court that the settlement awarded former National Director of Public Prosecutions Mxolisi Nxasana was unlawful. That finding triggered a subsequent finding - that as the ending of Nxasana's tenure had been unlawful, there was no vacancy to fill and thus the appointment of Shaun Abrahams as successor had also been unlawful. But the court stopped short of ordering the other obvious corollary - that Nxasana should be reinstated. Instead they held that it would not be just and equitable to do so. In the application to the Constitutional Court, Freedom Under Law (FUL) and Corruption Watch (CW) persist in their argument that the Constitution demands the reinstatement of Nxasana. They argue that failure to reinstate essentially rewards former President Zuma's unlawful conduct - allowing him to achieve what he had sought all along, namely the removal of Nxasana. Moreover, failure to reinstate abrogates...

