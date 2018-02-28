Civil society leader Laura Miti claims the decision by President Edgar Lungu to give Jerabos 10% operation of the Black Mountain in Kitwe shows that the Head of State was insecure.

Laura, who describes Jerabos - a corruption of the words Jail Boys - as thugs, says if the feared Kitwe group used violence to get their way to State House.

"So the Jerabos used voice-notes to threaten Edgar into giving them back the Black Mountain.

"Now the Jerabo/cadres will be quiet as they go back to being the muscle of PF violence as they themselves boasted they are, in the said voice-notes.

"Tragedy is not that the Black Mountain should not be used for employment creation. It is that the Republican President can be bullied into making policy decisions by thugs who boast of violence on his behalf.

"Might as well let back the vendors on to the streets. Point is they are so hungry and no one is thinking about them. So they will be next to riot. And they, at least, make an honest, if unsightly living.

"Ndipo the price for Zambians deciding to vote such a weak, insecure, self-interested President, as Edgar, will be high. Higher than imagined by those who feared his obvious incompetence from the start. Anyhow, Zambians, sit tight! Nothing but 2021 matters to your President. Mukalibe," Miti says.

Home affairs minister Stephen Kampyongo announced yesterday Jerabos will return to the Black Mountain for small scale mining.

The announcement prompted street celebration in Kitwe with members of the group applauding President Lungu for the decision.

Opposition political parties have been attempting to capitalise on the frustrations of Jerabos, a feared group of largely organised street vendors that commands considerable support on the Copperbelt.