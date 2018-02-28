Kenya: Home Player Charania Takes Control at Windsor

Round one leader Riz Charania remained at the top but Muthaiga's birdie hungry Greg Snow closed in on Day Two of the fifth Kenya Open qualifier at the par 72 Windsor Golf Hotel and Country Club on Tuesday.

Charania, who is also the resident professional at Windsor, fired a second round four under par 68 to lead with five under par 139 as Snow, who appears to have picked up his form at the right time, produced a bogey-free seven under 65 for 140, to come within a shot from the leader.

Charania birdied the third and ninth holes, added three more at the back nine's 10th, 14th and 17th and was destined for a clean round until he bogeyed the tough par four 18th hole.

"The course is tough, a combination of wind and hard fairways has been the challenge for us. But I'm hitting it well off the tee so just trying to keep it in the fairway," said Charania, one of the three Kenyan pros who made the cut during the 2017 Kenya Open.

PRETTY WINDY

“It’s pretty windy at the moment and the ball is bouncing, so one really has to be careful on every shot you take,” said Snow who is likely to take one of the 18 slots reserved for the local pros in the forthcoming Kenya Open.

Meanwhile, another Windsor player David Opati moved into third place with level par 144 after a one under par 71 in the second round. Opati, formerly of Golf Park, birdied the sixth, 12th and 14th but dropped shots at the ninth and 11th.

Also making a move was Brian Njoroge who recovered from a first round 78, to shoot one under par 71 in yesterday’s second round. The third round of the 72-hole event is on from 7.30am on Wednesday.

LEADERBOARD

139: Rizwan Charania 71, 68

140: Greg Snow 75, 65

144: David Opati 73, 71

149: Brian Njoroge 78, 71

150: Njuguna Ngugi 73, 77

150: Jacob Okello 72, 78

153: David Wakhu 78, 75

153: Tony Omuli 78, 75

153: Kopan Timbe 81, 72

154: Frank Matilo 79, 75.