27 February 2018

The Nation (Nairobi)

Africa: Players Fly in for Top Continent Tournament

By Ayumba Ayodi

Players from African nations started streaming into Nairobi on Tuesday for the ITTF Continental Cup that starts Thursday.

Stars from Egypt, Nigeria, South Africa, Algeria, Mauritius, Botswana, Ghana, Congo Brazzaville and Seychelles arrived Tuesday.

Other players from Uganda, Tanzania, Cameroon, Cote d'Ivoire and Tunisia are expected today for the tournament that will also see players qualify for the 2019 World Table Tennis Championships.

Kenya's top seeded players -- Sejal Thakkar and Brian Mutua -- who will face the formidable opposition, have been training under Swede coach Jan Berner who arrived in Kenya on Thursday last week.

Thakkar and Mutua, who are both seeded 15th in their respective competitions, will use the event to prepare for Gold Coast Commonwealth Games to be held from April 4 to 15.

The 2019 World Table Tennis Championships will be held in Budapest, Hungary.

