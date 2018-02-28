Lilongwe — Malawi has embarked on a massive vaccination exercise to curb a cholera outbreak that has killed 10 people in recent weeks.

More than 108 000 people have been vaccinated against the water borne disease in the Karonga district, which is situated at the northern tip of bordering Tanzania.

A second vaccination round is expected to take place in mid-March following the conclusion of the first phase this week.

Vaccinations on people aged over 1 year were conducted at 60 sites.

With support from the World Health Organization (WHO) and partners, the campaign is part of larger control efforts by that include dedicated treatment centres, enhanced surveillance, provision of clean water and hygiene promotion.

WHO has provided over US$ 100 000 (R1,1 million) for the implementation of the campaign.

Since the start of the current outbreak late last year, the Ministry of Health reports that there have been 541 suspected cases. The outbreak has affected 13 out of Malawi's 28 districts.

Karonga accounts for more than half of theccases.

The factors fueling the epidemic in the landlocked Southern African country are poor sanitation and a limited supply of water.

Most cases are occurring in fishing communities around Lake Malawi, where people are highly mobile.

Cholera is an acute diarrhoeal disease that can kill within hours if left untreated.