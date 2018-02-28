South Africa: Free At Last, Free At Last, Thank God Almighty, We Are Free At Last

opinion

Mission accomplished. The Zuma era came to an end on Valentine's Day 2018 and the last vestiges of his "State Capture" buddies are being shown the door by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Not everyone is satisfied with the Cabinet reshuffle but it is a very involved political dynamic. The juggling act by President Ramaphosa should be commended. The core of the Gupta cronies are gone, no less than 10 of them. A few others, for political considerations have been shuffled elsewhere. The President could never have satisfied everyone but he has a team and now its shoulder to the wheel.

I do, however, want to point out that of all the stakeholders giving their respective inputs and analysis, the input from Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) was the most disappointing. The fact that they only commented on the economic cluster and how it might strengthen the economy is precisely what's wrong with our business sector. They are only concerned with profits and how they can benefit from a strong economy.

No one will argue against a strong growing economy because we all understand the concomitant effects of such but the governance of South Africa is much more than just that. It's...