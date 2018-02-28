Kenyatta Wants Golf Played in Public Schools to Grow Sport

Photo: Daily Nation

President Uhuru Kenyatta "tees off" during the handing over the national flag to the Junior Golf Foundation Team representing Kenya at the All Africa Junior Golf Championship in Morocco at State House, Nairobi on February 27, 2018.

President Uhuru Kenyatta wants golf introduced in public schools as a way of developing the sport.

President Kenyatta said this at State House, Nairobi, on Tuesday while presenting the national flag to Kenya's national boys and girls golf team which is due to leave this weekend for Casablanca for the All Africa Junior Golf Championship.

He urged the ministries of Sports and Heritage, Education and Interior to finalise the development of a curriculum that will see golf introduced to public schools and also assured skaters -- who attended the flag presentation ceremony -- that they would be provided with space to train and compete at the Moi International Sports Complex, Kasarani. The skaters currently practise their skills at the Aga Khan Walk in Nairobi.

President Kenyatta congratulated the Casablanca-bound team and wished them success in the tournament which runs from March 3 to 10.

"As you go abroad with my blessings and my best wishes, express yourselves. Let your talent shine," the President told the team.

Kenya is among 18 countries expected to compete in Morocco. Kenya's team of four boys and three girls will be led to Morocco by Junior Golf Foundation chairman Gitonga Kabera and the legendary Rose Naliaka of Naliaka Golf Academy who is also the coach of the girls' team.