Kenya Line Up Two Friendly Matches

Harambee Stars will face Gambia and Comoros in separate friendly matches next month as they begin preparations for the upcoming 2019 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Ghana.

Stars will open their 2018 account with a match against Les Coelecantes of Comoros on March 24, before facing Gambia in another friendly on March 27.

Both matches will be played in Rabat, Morocco.

This will be their first assignment in 2018, and Football Kenya Federation have stated that by that time, they will have unveiled a new foreign coach to replace the departed Paul Put.

"We are searching for a coach who fits our philosophy and has what it takes to take us to the Cup of Nations. That is our target right now. I am so happy that so many highly rated coaches have expressed interest in coming to Kenya, unlike last time when we had to approach the different coaches," FKF boss Nick Mwendwa said on Monday.

"Put was a good coach but coaches come and go. His departure doesn't mean we have changed our targets and ambitions. We are still focused on the Afcon."

"I would like to have a local coach do the job, but we have agreed to combine a local and a foreigner this time round. We will get a foreign coach preferably in the next three weeks so that he can work with the locals we already have."

The national team is currently under the tutelage of coach Stanley Okumbi who was handed the reins on a temporary basis following the abrupt resignation of Put a fortnight ago.

Put stepped down from his position as head coach two weeks ago, with FKF stating that his decision had been informed by "personal reasons."

The last time Kenya and Comoros clashed was in 2014 in the qualification stages of the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations where Harambee Stars won 2-1 on aggregate - with a 1-0 win in Nairobi and a one-all draw away. Stars were then under the stewardship of Algerian-born Belgian Adel Amrouche.

Apart from preparing for the crunch tie against Ghana, Stars will be hoping to improve their 106th position on the Fifa rankings.