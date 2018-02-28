27 February 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: TTCL to Inject Sh40 Billion in 'Home' Internet Rollout

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Gadiosa Lamtey

Dar es Salaam — TTCL Corporation plans to invest over Sh40 billion in project to rollout its internet service across all major cities in the country, the company has said.

The corporation is currently rolling out its 'Fiber Connect Bundle' to clients' houses in a three-month pilot project that started earlier this month (February), according to the corporation's chief executive office, Mr Waziri Kindamba.

"This is one of our massive investment projects that are geared towards ensuring that we become a profitable entity," he said.

The state-owned company is implementing the project's pilot phase in several homes at Mikocheni and Mbezi Beach in Dar es Salaam as well as Mikocheni and Medeli in Dodoma.

The service will allow customers to access WiFi within 200 meters radius.

The bundles will cost between Sh200,000 and Sh300,000 per month.

According to the TTCL Corporation chief technical officer, Mr Cecil Francis said after completion of the piloting exercise, the project will be rolled out across Dar es Salaam, Mbeya, Tanga, Arusha and Zanzibar.

The telecommunication company is banking on data to drive revenues.

Currently, it generates 90 per cent of its revenues from data services.

It expects to register a profit of between Sh7 billion and Sh8 billion during the next financial year (2018/19) after three years of incurring losses.

Tanzania

Tanzania's Population Projected At 54.2 Million

Tanzania's population has been projected to reach 54.2 million in 2018, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has… Read more »

Read the original article on Citizen.

Copyright © 2018 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.