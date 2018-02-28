Kenya: Gor Stalk Tusker, Leopards Prey on Sofapaka

Champions Gor Mahia put their perfect start to the season on the line Wednesday afternoon when they host Tusker in their rescheduled Kenyan Premier League match at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos.

At the Narok Stadium, AFC Leopards will be away to spluttering Sofapaka in the other midweek league match.

Gor, unbeaten in three league games, have swept aside Nakumatt, Zoo Kericho and Kariobangi Sharks in their opening matches - scoring 10 goals and conceding three in the process.

Tusker on the other hand only registered their first win of the season last weekend after beating bottom placed Nzoia Sugar 2-1 at Ruaraka. The brewers lost their season opener 2-0 away to Chemelil Sugar and drew 0-0 with Posta Rangers in their next match.

Against Tusker, K'Ogalo will be looking to maintain the perfect record, as they build up to their crunch Caf Champions League first leg match against Tunisian giants Esperance du Tunis next week.

TUYISENGE BACK

Lead striker Jacques Tuyisenge, who missed Gor's last two games due to a hip injury, is set to make a comeback in the match and will partner Meddie Kagere in attack.

The former Tusker duo of Humphrey Mieno and Cersidy Okeyo might get a run against the brewers after being rested last weekend in Gor’s 2-1 win over Kariobangi Sharks. Midfielders Ernest Wendo, George Odhiambo and Francis Kahata could also make a return to the starting line up against the 2016 champions.

Gor Mahia coach Dylan Kerr will have to make a decision on whether to stick with first choice goalkeeper Boniface Oluoch, whose howler gifted Sharks an equaliser before Ephrem Guikan’s second half strike saved him the blushes, or give Shaban Odhoji a starting berth for the second time this season.

"We always approach every game with a winning mindset. You know that," Kerr said.

Skipper Duncan Ochieng is likely to maintain his position between the posts for Tusker with striker Timothy Otieno set to face his former employers.

"The important thing is to focus on giving our best performance, not on the opponent. We got our first three points last weekend and the boys are motivated. Let's see if we can do it again this time," said Tusker coach Sam Timbe.

In the battle of the cats in Narok, Leopards will come up against a Sofapaka side reeling from their shock 3-1 defeat to Mathare United last weekend in Machakos.

Leopards, dumped out of the Caf Confederation Cup by lowly Madagascan side Fosa Juniors, needed a last gasp winner to edge out Ulinzi Stars 2-1 in their last league match on Sunday in Thika.

Under-fire Sofapaka coach Sam Ssimbwa blasted his players after the loss to Mathare and will be seeking to bounce back if they are to remain on course to challenge for the title this term.

FIXTURES (all matches start at 3pm)

Gor Mahia v Tusker (Machakos)

Sofapaka v AFC Leopards (Narok)