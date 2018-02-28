Malawi: Dowa CCAP Church Consecrated Members Asked to Refrain From Tribalism

Dowa — There was singing, hand clapping and ululation at Dowa Boma on Sunday when CCAP NKhoma Synod clergy consecrated the new multi-million Kwacha Dowa CCAP church building with a call for members to avoid tribalism.

Delivering his sermon to a mammoth congregation, NKhoma Synod Deputy General Secretary, Reverend Brian Kamwendo said there were a number of reasons why a house of God needed to be consecrated.

Kamwendo asked both the clergy and the members to avoid tribalism saying the church embraces people of all tribes which was why it is called the holy place.

He read from the book of 2 Chronicles 7: 1-22, saying a church building needed to be blessed because it is a holy place, a place of good things and a symbol of expectation of believers.

Kamwendo said believers being a church where the Holy Spirit dwells in, needed to know that they are special and therefore should reflect holiness in the way they conduct themselves.

"We are the church and therefore our holiness must be reflected in what we eat, drink, say and do. Christian etiquette does not allow us to be doing things any how because as a church, we are consecrated and special before God," he said.

The Deputy Secretary General then thanked Dowa congregation for the effort and contribution towards erection of the church building observing that it was not easy and required dedication.

Giving a background of the church, one of the elders, Dalex Soko, said Dowa CCAP started in 2006 from Kongwe Mission and construction of the new church building started in 2013.

Soko said since that time, the church has experienced growth spiritually, numerically as well as in development projects.

He said over K18 million has been spent on roofing materials, window flames, and chairs, among others.

The elder said since the construction of the church was still in progress, there was need for more contribution from members and other well-wishers so that the building is fully completed.

The ceremony was attended by leaders from different political and social groupings which also included heads of different government and nongovernmental sectors in the district.