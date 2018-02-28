Rwanda: Miroplast Head Coach Resigns

Miroplast head coach Hassan Muhire has resigned after 8 months in charge of the team.

Muhire said he wrote a letter asking for some issues to be fixed but the management didn't respond positively forcing him to resign.

"I thank all committee members and players I have worked with. We have been working together, despite the challenges. I have decided to resign because of the poor performance of the club," said Muhire.

When contacted, the secretary general of Miroplast, Alex Redemptus refused to comment on the issue. Assistant coach Jean de Dieu Rafiki will work as interim coach. Miroplast is bottom of the table with 8 points after losing 0-6 to Etincelles on day 11 of fixtures.

In June, Miroplast FC edged Isonga FC 2-0 to lift the 2017 second tier league title in the final at Kigali Stadium, courtesy of goals from Egide Gisanabike and Alain Kwitonda. The club was re-established only four years ago since it went defunct in 1994.