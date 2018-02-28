28 February 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Miroplast Head Coach Resigns

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Damas Sikubwabo

Miroplast head coach Hassan Muhire has resigned after 8 months in charge of the team.

Muhire said he wrote a letter asking for some issues to be fixed but the management didn't respond positively forcing him to resign.

"I thank all committee members and players I have worked with. We have been working together, despite the challenges. I have decided to resign because of the poor performance of the club," said Muhire.

When contacted, the secretary general of Miroplast, Alex Redemptus refused to comment on the issue. Assistant coach Jean de Dieu Rafiki will work as interim coach. Miroplast is bottom of the table with 8 points after losing 0-6 to Etincelles on day 11 of fixtures.

In June, Miroplast FC edged Isonga FC 2-0 to lift the 2017 second tier league title in the final at Kigali Stadium, courtesy of goals from Egide Gisanabike and Alain Kwitonda. The club was re-established only four years ago since it went defunct in 1994.

Rwanda

CAF Names 11 Rwandans for Continental Assignments

Confederation of African Football (CAF) has assigned eleven Rwandan officials to handle some of the upcoming fixtures in… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.