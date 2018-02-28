South Africa: Stuck, Half-Way Through the Ramaphosa Rubicon

opinion

Most of the Cabinet changes were sideways shuffles such as Malusi Gigaba's. A total of 23 of the Cabinet portfolios changed hands, and 10 Cabinet members bit the Rubicon dust.

This week's Cabinet reshuffle was Ramaphosa's Rubicon, which could not quite be conquered. It was the ANC's internal compromise and unity game versus the opposition's compromise and contaminated game. Opposition had a field day: cabinet is infested with dead wood, state capture and criminal suspects. Hapless performers deface the cabinet instead of generate hope and confirmation of a new era in South African politics.

The first Ramaphosa Cabinet was to show whether the ANC's "New Dawn", in the aspiration of President Cyril Ramaphosa, would emerge as a credible new movement. Or, would it be compromised by the Zuma counterweight. Ramaphosa's juggling of interests, bartering of names, and compromises showed that there was a plan, but the Rubicon was not quite crossed.

This Cabinet is the team through which Ramaphosa's leadership abilities will be judged in the year ahead. Ramaphosa stressed that the Cabinet is "transitional", to take the ANC to the 2019 elections. (The "configuration, size and number of national ministries and departments" would be done in due course, said...