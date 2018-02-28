28 February 2018

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Dudu Myeni Fails to Appear Before Inquiry

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises, tasked with dealing with the Inquiry into the mismanagement of state funds in state-owned enterprises met on Wednesday and was supposed to hear evidence from former South African Airways (SAA) board Chairperson Ms Dudu Myeni.

The Chairperson of the Inquiry, Ms Zukiswa Rantho, said: “Today we were expecting Ms Dudu Myeni, we have been informed that she is not coming. We wrote her a letter inviting her to the Inquiry and she responded by sending an SMS to the Committee’s Secretary. In her response she said she is waiting to be guided by her lawyer on how to respond to the invitation by Parliament. They will look at the legalities of coming to the Inquiry and will come back to us in writing. She has apologised for being unavailable via an SMS.”

However, members of the Committee were of the view that these were delaying tactics and bordering on undermining the process by the Committee. Some of the Committee members recommended a subpoena should be issued to Ms Myeni whilst other members felt a letter should be sent to re-invite Ms Myeni to appear before the Committee next week before Wednesday.

Ms Rantho welcomed the comments from the members and indicated that she will discuss with the legal team on what is the best way forward.

South Africa

Shoprite Takes Up Space in 7 Key Kenyan Malls

South African retailer, Shoprite, has secured space at seven prime shopping malls in Kenya, which it plans to open in… Read more »

Copyright © 2018 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.