Zimbabwe: Police Probe City Clashes

Some police officers at Harare Central Police Station have been questioned over the death of two people in the capital last Thursday following mayhem occasioned by Harare City Council's decision to ban commuter omnibuses from the central business district (CBD).

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga recently directed a team of expert investigators to establish the circumstances surrounding the fatal shootings.

Police sources on Monday said the team of officers, who were involved in the clashes, were questioned as part of the ongoing investigations.

"Several officers have since been questioned in connection with the case, but no arrests have been made," said a senior police officer. "Investigations are still continuing and we are likely to have the results anytime this week."

Attempts to get a comment from police spokesperson Senior Assistant Commissioner Charity Charamba were fruitless.

Last Thursday, seven people, including three police officers, were injured in skirmishes in the capital.

On Friday, Commissioner-General Matanga apologised for the incident and sent condolence messages to families of the deceased.

He told a Press conference that police would investigate the matter to its logical conclusion.

Comm-Gen Matanga's sentiments followed a meeting he had with President Mnangagwa and Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu.

At the meeting, President Mnangagwa said such disturbances should not happen again.

Comm-Gen Matanga said a team of investigators had been set up to look into the matter.

"From the onset, let me categorically state that the Zimbabwe Republic Police is seized with this matter and I have since directed a team of expert investigators to extensively establish the cause, what transpired, who was responsible and action will be taken," he said.

"These investigators will leave no stone unturned. Perpetrators will be brought to book and there are no sacred cows. Violence in whatever form is not tolerated."

Comm-Gen Matanga said the clashes were between the police and members of the public.

It was a culmination of an operation code-named "Clean-Up Harare Central Business District", spearheaded by the City of Harare.

Comm-Gen Matanga said the police and other security agencies were assisting the Harare City Council to decongest the CBD of commuter omnibuses and pirate taxis.

Meanwhile, police are still investigating the attack on MDC-T vice president Dr Thokozani Khupe and other officials in intra-party violence at the funeral of party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera.

No arrests have been made so far.