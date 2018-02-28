28 February 2018

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Govt Compiles Poll Observers' List

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: IRIN
(File photo).
By Felex Share

Government is compiling a list of election observer missions which will monitor this year's harmonised elections, Foreign Affairs and International Trade secretary Ambassador Joey Bimha said yesterday.

Ambassador Bimha said invitations to foreign observer missions will be sent soon.

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (and International Trade) is responsible for compiling the list of all those to be invited to observe the elections," he said.

"As such, the Ministry is working on it. Once that list is completed and approved by the President, we will then send the invitations. We are seized with the issue and working on the necessary processes before we invited them."

Ambassador Bimha's comments come after European Union head of Delegation Philippe Van Damme this week said Government was yet to invite the bloc for the polls.

Mr Van Damme said the EU wanted to send exploration missions now if the bloc was to be part of this year's election observer missions.

President Mnangagwa has stated that the United Nations (UN) and the European Union (EU) were welcome to monitor the elections.

He has on several occasions reiterated that Zimbabwe will hold free, fair and peaceful elections.

"We want fair, free and credible elections," said President Mnangagwa. "In the past, those who had pronounced themselves against us; who pre-determined that our elections would not be free and fair, were not allowed to come in.

"But now, with this new dispensation, I don't feel threatened by anything. I would want the United Nations to come, the EU should come. If the Commonwealth were requesting to come, I am disposed to consider their application."

The Head of State and Government said violence will have no place before, during and after the polls.

"We have to preach peace, peace and peace, because we know it is good for us and we have no doubt that we will have peaceful elections," he said. "I assure the regional leadership that the forthcoming harmonised polls will embrace the tenets of democracy, fair play and standards set by us in the Sadc.

"We will ensure that Zimbabwe delivers free, credible, fair and indisputable elections to ensure Zimbabwe engages the world as a qualified democratic State."

President Mnangagwa has expressed confidence that the ruling party, Zanu-PF, will romp to victory, as it is the only party in touch with the needs and aspirations of the people.

Zimbabwe

Former Mines Minister Chidhakwa Arrested Again

Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his former permanent secretary Professor Francis… Read more »

Read the original article on The Herald.

Copyright © 2018 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.