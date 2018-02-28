Harry Kalaba, the former Foreign Affairs Minister, is moving at a very slow pace and will take a bit of some time to make a political land mark in Zambia, one of his followers has observed.

Kalaba, who has been on the Copperbelt on two occasions targeting church members, is said to be taking his time to form a political party.

The official believes Kalaba will do well to start forming structures as he awaits the final details of registration of his political party.

"So far we have good numbers but not much, we are a bit slow in our mobilisation activities. Some members are coming from the Patriotic Front and Wynter Kabimba natured us, so all we need is direction.;

"Obviously delays to register the party are also contributing but you must also be aware that he is still a PF MP but has hinted forming a political party," an official who declined to be named said.

The official said the political field was slowly becoming competitive and those with intentions to contest the next elections at presidential level should not hide their plans.

"I know elections are quiet a distant but that doesn't mean you can wait longer. People should start knowing the names otherwise we will be caught napping. There are too many options out there, party registration process should be done quickly," the official added.

He further cautioned against practicing smart politics as that would send him into oblivion like NAREP leader Elias Chipimo who has brilliant ideas but has failed to convince Zambians.

The Bahati Member of Parliament has continued discussing issues of corruption among the reasons he resigned from President Edgar Lungu's Cabinet.