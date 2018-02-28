Zimbabwe: UN Pledges to Continue Cooperation With Govt

Photo: The Herald

President Emmerson Mnangagwa during the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland (file photo).

The United Nations has pledged to continue spearheading several development programmes in the country in support of the new political dispensation led by President Mnangagwa.

United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) country representative, Mr Bishow Parajuli, said this after paying a courtesy call on Vice President Kembo Mohadi at his Munhumutapa Offices yesterday.

Mr Parajuli said the UN would continue to be involved in several areas such as poverty reduction, gender and governance issues.

"We talked about UN cooperation during the period of drought and in response to the new dispensation we have been looking at various areas to revamp our support to the Government by looking at new ways to prioritise UN work," he said.

"It was a courtesy call to greet the Vice President and also brief him on the work the United Nations system is doing in Zimbabwe and what future areas of cooperation we are going to be working on."

Mr Parajuli said another broad area they discussed was support for the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) which is under VP Mohadi.

VP Mohadi said they had discussed a number of issues.

"We discussed their six areas of responsibility in Zimbabwe, food security, HIV and Aids, gender and the social welfare aspect to mention a few," he said. "We also discussed the development of the assistance that they are giving to Zimbabwe in terms of health, sanitation and water.

"We also discussed peace. They are assisting us quite a lot in the (NPRC) commission so we exchanged quite a lot of ideas on how to do it and how to achieve success. I learnt a lot about what they are doing here in Zimbabwe and all over the world."