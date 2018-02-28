Zimbabwe: NetOne Realigns Onefusion Brand

Mobile telecommunications giant NetOne has realigned its most prominent brand, One Fusion, once again to increase service provision and address complaints raised by customers in recent months.

The realignment is a result of concerns from subscribers on the failure to play videos on Facebook and other social media fora. The latest repackaged NetOne OneFusion bundles have addressed the issue by removing the Facebook and Twitter independent bundles, creating a pure data bundle.

Validity of packages, allocation of call minutes, short message services (SMS) and WhatsApp bundles have remained unchanged, still remaining the most affordable value for money combinations on the market, a comparative analysis has revealed.

The $3 OneFusion has collapsed the Facebook bundle into the pure data bundle to give 350MB in total, while retaining the 250MB WhatsApp bundle. While $5 OneFusion now has 500MB pure data and 350MB WhatsApp.

Ten Dollar OneFusion has 1,1GB of data and 450MB WhatsApp bundles.

The $20 OneFusion has 1,8GB data and 600MB WhatsApp bundle, with the $50 OneFusion allocated 4,5GB and 900MB for WhatsApp. Hundred One,Fusion has 9GB of pure data and 1,1GB WhatsApp. The $150 and $200 OneFusion packages have 13,5 GB Data, 1,3GB WhatsApp and 18GB Data, 1,5GB WhatsApp respectively.

An analysis of the three networks in Zimbabwe, shows NetOne and Telecel are currently the only ones providing voice, data, SMS and social media packages as a single offering, with the former presenting an equitable value for money service.

The adjustments to the OneFusion bundle are meant to ensure customers enjoy quality services they deserve, without complaints.

Through offering pure data for all social media with the exception of WhatsApp, NetOne intends to allow unrestricted browsing freedom for subscribers.

The retention of WhatsApp bundles can be seen as a move to allow customers access to the most prominent and popular social media communication channel.

The Postal Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) recently instructed NetOne to compensate affected subscribers, who faced challenges with the OneFusion product. The regulatory body also mandated NetOne to put in measures to ensure that the challenges will not recur.

NetOne Acting CEO Mr Brian Mutandiro said the realignment of the OneFusion bundles is testament of his organisation's commitment and adherence to instructions from the regulator.

In an interview, NetOne Acting CEO Mr Brian Mutandiro confirmed the latest development.

"The realignment will see customers being awarded pure data bundles and WhatsApp bundles across all the OneFusion packages," he said

. The allocation of pure data allows the customers freedom to browse on multiple platforms ensuring enhanced service provision. The swift response is a clear commitment to our pledge of being customer centric in offering sustainable world class service provision," said Mr Mutandiro.