Zimbabwe: Councils Hail Ministers On 100-Day Target

Some Government ministries have managed to meet the targets they set to achieve in rural areas as part of the 100-day programme initiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa, rural district councils have said.

The first 100 days since President Mnangagwa came into office expire next week, with the President having directed his ministers to work on achievable projects within the same period.

Association of Rural District Councils president Councillor Killer Zivhu said in an interview on Monday that they were satisfied with the trajectory taken by Government in developing rural areas, and laying the foundation for future progress.

He singled out Environment, Water and Climate Minister Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Joram Gumbo and Local Government, Public Works and National Housing Minister July Moyo as having contributed more to the improvement of rural areas within the 100 days.

Clr Zivhu said it was within the 100-day programme that Minister Gumbo ensured that each rural district council received $500 000 for roads rehabilitation from the Zimbabwe National Roads Administration (Zinara).

"As we speak, some road projects and bridges that has taken years to be rehabilitated are now in a good state following the work done by Dr Gumbo," he said.

"We want to thank the minister, he is one of the ministers, who heeded the call by the President to work on this 100-day programme and produce result, especially in our rural areas."

Clr Zivhu said Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri ensured that boreholes were drilled in many rural districts during the 100-day programme.

"She availed money for the building of small dams in the rural districts and we expect our people to start benefiting from irrigation schemes and fishing projects because of the hard work she put as part of the programme initiated by President Mnangagwa," said Clr Zivhu.

"To us as rural districts, Minister Muchinguri-Kashiri worked exceptionally well within the 100-days to produce something tangible for the rural folk."

Clr Zivhu said Minister Moyo ensured that some of the long-time lobbying by rural district councils bore fruits, especially when the councils were finally allowed to collect land tax.

Government had taken over the collection of land tax from rural district councils, affecting the smooth running of the areas as they lost one of their revenue streams.

"Apart from correcting the land tax issue, Cde Moyo ordered a clean-up of service centres and Growth Points," said Clr Zivhu.

"As we speak, revenue for rural district councils is increasing because businesspeople are now paying their rates compared to previously when they lost business to some people who operated outside their shops."

Clr Zivhu said rural district councillors were working extra hard to ensure that President Mnangagwa wins the forthcoming elections.

He said they initiated a programme in which all Zanu-PF rural councillors, who are the majority, have been mobilising people to register to vote and eventually vote for President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF.

"We want to assure the President that we are doing our best to campaign for him and the party in rural areas as Zanu-PF councillors," said Clr Zivhu.

"We are also preaching his gospel of free and fair elections, without any violence. Our desire as councillors tallies with that of the President."