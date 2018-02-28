27 February 2018

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Third Session of Sudanese-Chadian Transport Committee Held in N'djamena

N'djamena — The Third Session of the Sudanese-Chadian Transport Committee was held in the capital of Chad, N'Djamena during the 26th-27th the current February. The Sudanese side was headed by the Minister of Transport, Roads and Bridges Engineer Makkawi Mohamed Awad and the Chadian side by the Minister of Infrastructure, Dismantling of Isolation and Civil Aviation.

The two sides stressed the importance of enhancing and facilitating the means of transport, opening the crossings and removing the barriers preventing transit trade between the two countries.

During the expert session, the Director of the Port Sudan-N'Djamena Project presented a demonstration on the economic and technical feasibility study for the construction of the Port Sudan-Adri-N'Djamena Railway Project by the Chinese CRCC Company with a length of 3541 km.

At the conclusion of the official talks, the two ministers affirmed their determination to move forward and achieve this project in line with the will and desire of the two countries' leaderships and their peoples to strengthen the relationship between the two countries.

