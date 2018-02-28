Nigeria: Buhari Reappoints Segun Awolowo As NEPC Chief Executive Officer

Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the re-appointment of Olusegun Awolowo as Executive Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC).

This was made known in a statement signed by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media and Publicity) on Wednesday.

Mr Adesina highlighted that according to a letter signed by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, the appointment lasts for four years.

Mr. Awolowo, a lawyer and scion of the Obafemi Awolowo family, was first appointed to the NEPC position in 2013.