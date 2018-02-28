28 February 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Kidnappers Abduct Nigerian Journalist's Wife, Child - Kill FRSC Officer

Photo: Daily Trust
Kidnapping in Nigeria.

Suspected kidnappers on Wednesday abducted the wife and child of a reporter with the Voice of America (VOA) in Kaduna.

The abductors also killed a staff of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), who rushed out to help the victims.

The reporter, Nasir Birnin-Yero, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the abductors, about 30 in number, attacked his residence in Birnin Yero, near Kaduna at about 1:30 a.m.

"They came to my house at about 1:30 a.m. I was not at home then, but they forced themselves into my house and asked my wife of my whereabouts and she told them I was not at home.

"They vandalised my television set and refrigerator before taking my wife and son insisting that they must take them to where I was.

"One of my neighbour's, who works with the FRSC, Sabitu Abdulhamid, was shot dead by the kidnappers when he rushed out in an attempt to save my family.

"The kidnappers have not made any contact yet," Mr. Birnin-Yero said

The FRSC Sector Commander in the state, Umar Ibrahim, confirmed the death of the corps personnel and described the incident as very unfortunate.

Mr. Ibrahim described the deceased as a very hard working person, who was also a member of the community's vigilante.

"I am just coming back from the burial. It is a sad day for members of his family and the entire FRSC family, "the sector commander said.

(NAN)

