Kenya: We Don't Arm Juba, Says Kenya

Kenya has denied claims by a United Nations official that it is playing a negative role in the conflict in South Sudan.

Foreign Cabinet Secretary Dr Monica Juma criticised the UN Special Advisor for Prevention of Genocide, Adama Dieng, over his claims that Kenya and Uganda are aiding the transportation of arms to the Juba government.

"The allegations by the senior UN official insinuating Kenya's complicity in trafficking large quantities of weapons and ammunition into South Sudan are not only unfortunate and misguiding," said Dr Juma.

She said that Kenya and neighbouring countries who are the sponsors of the 2005 Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) have had their patience tested to the limit but have continued to soldier on without showing any signs of fatigue.

"The situation in South Sudan remains extremely complex and such unhelpful statements must be avoided at this critical time in pursuit of a credible and all-inclusive peace process," she said.

Scrutiny

Kenya and Uganda have recently come under close scrutiny over arms supply to South Sudan, with suspicions that they are a conduit for arms through the port of Mombasa.

Rebel leader Riek Machar's side has previously blamed Kenya for co-operating with the Kiir administration to abduct and deport their supporters to Juba -- giving the impression that Nairobi has taken sides in the ongoing conflict.

Dr Juma said that Kenya remains committed to a peaceful resolution of the South Sudan conflict and will continue to play its rightful mediation role bilaterally and within the framework of Igad.

She added that Kenya, as a guarantor of the Peace Agreement and a member of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission, continues to encourage and support the South Sudanese signatory parties to implement the peace agreement in good faith.