Ondangwa — The Northern Regional Electricity Distributor (Nored) has committed to invest N$960,000 in the educational sector for a period of three years.

The pledged sum will be shared among eight regions, namely Zambezi, Oshikoto, Oshana, Omusati, Ohangwena, Kunene, Kavango East and Kavango West, which will each receive N$40,000 per year until 2020.

Nored's executive manager for corporate services, Toivo Shovaleka, said the funds would be used towards the regional academic performance prize and awards for the education directorates in the regions where Nored operates.

"Nored resolved to recognise outstanding performance for Junior Secondary Certificate (JSC) learners in physical science, English and mathematics with awards and prizes.

This is to motivate them to pursue science fields, for Namibia to produce engineers and artisans in line with the national development agenda," said Shovaleka at the regional performance enhancement awards ceremony that was held in Ondangwa last week on Friday.

Shovaleka reiterated that education is an important tool for development, hence Nored as a responsible corporate citizen decided to financially contribute towards the education sector. This is in line with Nored's social responsibility programme.

A further cash injection of N$50,000 was donated by Free Namibia Catering, N$30,000 by Dundee Precious Metals, while Ondangwa Airport Town Lodge gave N$5,000, FNB Ondangwa N$3,000 and the Hauwanga family N$1,000.

To complement the noble gesture, Erwin Nashikaku, the special adviser to the governor of Oshikoto and who doubles as the headman of Oshivelo, honoured his pledge he made last year and handed a cow to the overall best Grade 10 performing learner Anna Hishitile. Hishitile achieved 42 points in the 2017 JSC examinations. She was a learner at Oshigambo High School.

Nashikaku said he would like to see Hishitile become a farmer in the future, so that she can help others.