28 February 2018

CAJ News Agency (Johannesburg)

Zimbabwe: Ecocash Savings Club Scoops Global Award

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Marcus Mushonga

Harare — ECO-CASH Savings Club, the offering by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe and Mahindra Comviva, has received a global award for empowering women in the developing world.

The solution won the Best Mobile Innovation for Women in Emerging Markets at the Global Mobile (GLOMO) Awards 2018, announced at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain on Tuesday.

EcoCash Savings Club is managed by Cassava Fintech, is a specialised Pan-African Fintech company that delivers innovative digital transaction solutions across the mobile ecosystem.

In 2017, EcoCash, another solution by Econet, was also recognised as the best mobile payment service in the world at the GLOMO Awards.

EcoCash Savings Club supports savings groups across Zimbabwe.

Savings clubs earn interest on all pooled funds starting from $1 after every 30 days. Econet, in partnership with the Organisation For Public Health Interventions (OPHID) - a Zimbabwean organisation - worked with groups of women countrywide to refine the EcoCash Savings Club.

EcoCash Savings Club is aimed at millions of people, who until now have been performing group savings informally without access to the formal banking channels because they are not recognised as financially eligible by mainstream banks.

More than 30 awards were conferred at GLOMO Awards 2018.

"Congratulations to all of the winners and nominees of the 2018 GLOMO Awards," said Michael O'Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, Global System for Mobile Communications (GSMA).

Zimbabwe

Former Mines Minister Chidhakwa Arrested Again

Former Mines and Mining Development Minister Walter Chidhakwa and his former permanent secretary Professor Francis… Read more »

Read the original article on CAJ News.

Copyright © 2018 CAJ News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.