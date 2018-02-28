The ZIFA Referees Committee have set up a panel to review the performance of match officials every fortnight as a way of increasing the performance of officials ahead of the upcoming 2018 Premiership season.

Match officials have been under the spotlight on allegations of being either incompetent or biased, leading to a number of abandoned matches.

Some coaches have complained over the years that their complaints have fallen on deaf ears.

Referees committee boss Gladmore Muzambi said they have set up a committee of elite referees to develop the local match officials.

"We have done a lot to improve our referees, there are a lot of refresher courses we always do to improve them," he said.

"The final list of the officials that will be allowed to take charge of games will be really good ones and I am confident they will do the job very well.

"We have set up a panel of elite referees this year that will be assessing the work of referees every fortnight to help the officials improve.

"This time we are very strict, weak performers will not be allowed to continue and we want the very best to take charge of our games."

The referees' boss implored PSL to rein coaches who make reckless statements criticising the work of referees as a way of covering up their shortcomings as it ends up inciting violence at the stadiums.

"We do not want a situation where coaches make reckless statements about referees to cover up for their shortcomings and the PSL must act on this as it incites violence.

"But if they indeed feel hard done, they must give us detailed reports and we will act on these officials who would have been found wanting.

"There is also the issue that referees are taking bribes from clubs and if the opponents have evidence, they must come to us and those found guilty will be banned," said Muzambi.

The PSL action is set to resume on March 10 and the conduct of match officials will be under spotlight.