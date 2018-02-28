Zimbabwe National Army senior officers have been urged to always be on high alert and to analyse situations in order to make timeous decisions to defend the country.

Addressing 20 newly-promoted colonels at Josiah Magama Tongogara Barracks in Harare yesterday, Zimbabwe National Army chief of staff administration Major-General Paul Chima urged the officers to remain steadfast and loyal to the country.

The colonels were promoted from the rank of lieutenant-colonel by President Mnangagwa with effect from February 21.

"Your promotion is coming after the organisation took a bold decision to defend the people of this country when the former President was surrounded by political criminals who took advantage of his age and attempted to hijack the revolution.

"Senior officers like yourselves need to be always on high alert, be able to analyse situations and make sound decisions timeously.

"Operation Restore Legacy became a people's project spearheaded by the Zimbabwe Defence Forces," he said.

Maj-Gen Chima congratulated the officers on behalf of ZNA Commander Lieutenant-General Edzai Absolom Chanyuka Chimonyo .

"Promotion in any given organisation is one of the indicators of advancement and an incentive for all ranks in the Zimbabwe National Army. It is therefore important that it is done based on merit.

"Your promotion came as a result of total integrity, undivided allegiance, enduring courage and unquestionable loyalty to the leadership and the people of this great nation, Zimbabwe," he said. "I would like you to notice not only the qualities that I have mentioned, but the adjectives I have applied to them, because in those adjectives are implied a great many of the other qualities of a senior officer in the Zimbabwe National Army. In view of your qualities and elevation, I urge you to embrace greater and increased responsibilities which are coming your way."

He said the troops and the organisation at large, now have increased confidence in their knowledge, judgement and undaunted will-power.

Maj-Gen Chima said higher ranks were associated with difficulties, dangers and discomforts inseparable from leading and managing men and women in war and peacetime.

He said the senior officers should therefore be prepared to carry the burden of their troops all the time.

"Your greatest test shall lie in your ability to act normally in abnormal conditions, to continue to think rationally when your subordinates have ceased to think, to be decisive in war when your troops are paralysed by fear," he said.

Those promoted were Colonels, Units Gangata, Richard Mahoya, Brighton Danana, Lawrence Munzararikwa, Chrispen Mhere Nduku, James Makondore, Paul Ngadze, Zwelinzima Hlazo, Charles Matimbura, Cornelius Kazaza and Mlungeli Temizulu Ncube.

Others were Ossie Olie Mhandu, Gabriel Chinete, Shadreck Tharsilus Ndlovu, Donald Silundi Tshuma, Shadreck Dingaan Ndabambi, David Charasika, Masoka Mabhena, Benard Wellington Chikura and Sarapiya Makuyahundi.

The ceremony was attended by senior ZNA officers.