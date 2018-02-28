Nigeria: PDP Spokesperson, 13 Others Confirmed Dead in Adamawa Violence

Photo: Premium Times

Adamawa on map

The spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Adamawa State has been killed.

Sam Zadock and 13 others were among those confirmed killed on Tuesday in violence between herdsmen and farming communities in the state.

The party on Wednesday confirmed the killing of Mr. Zadock in a fight between Bachama militia and herdsmen in Numan-Demsa areas.

Speaking on Wednesday, PDP secretary in the state, Abdullahi Prembe, said, "It's unfortunate that we lost our publicity secretary; it's a great loss to our party.

"That's why we kept calling on the government to take steps in solving the lingering crisis plaguing our societies," he said.

Also confirming the incident, a Bachama youth leader, Euphraimu Turaki, said "they were on a rescue mission after Fulani herdsmen attacked some villages near Numan.

He said they were not aware the "attackers had laid ambush and before you know they opened fire sporadically during which Zadock, and three others were killed instantly."

Earlier reports indicates the herdsmen, in a revenge mission on Tuesday, attacked two communities in Numan and Demsa, razing houses and leaving many residents injured and displaced.

But in a swift reaction, soldiers were deployed and the troops trailed the herdsmen and arrested six of them, while 10 others were shot dead, after "showing resistance," the Director, Army Public Relations, Texas Chukwu, said.

The troops were deployed from 101 Special Forces Battalion.

"Troops deployed in the Numan Local Government Area of Adamawa State swiftly responded to a distress call and supported troops at Gwamba village, which was under attack by herdsmen on Tuesday. Despite the swift reaction to rescue the village from destruction, the notorious herdsmen set the village ablaze before troops could get to the community.

"The troops trailed the herdsmen and arrested six of them at Garigiji village while trying to escape. During the process of the arrest, the herdsmen showed resistance, which made the alerted troops to engage them and kill 10 of them," he said.

According to the army, items recovered from the herdsmen included one AK-47 rifle, 41 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, one locally made rifle with 25 cartridges, one cutlass, looted clothes and one motorcycle.