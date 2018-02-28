Zambia: Fish Ban Extension Hailed

Aquaculture Development of Zambia chairperson Fisho Mwale has welcomed the announcement by the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries to extend the fish ban period in Zambia.

Mr Mwale said this in reaction to a decision by the Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Kampamba Mulenga on a Friday last week.

He said that extension of the fish ban from March 1 to 30, 2018 was for the good of the fish industry as it would allow breeding of depleted fish in all water bodies.

Mr Mwale said the three-month fish ban was not enough to preserve and increase the fish population in areas like Lake Tanganyika where the stock was getting depleted as a result of overfishing.

He said in an interview yesterday that cleanliness in all water bodies was also one of the major factors that lead to the extension of the fish ban.

"People must understand the measures taken by the ministry as they are trying to ensure that there is no more outbreak of cholera in the country," Mr Mwale said.

Mr Mwale said the Fisheries Department must continue heightening the enforcement of the 2017-2018 fishing ban in order to curb illegal fishing activities in the country before it was lifted.

He said that people needed to understand the measures taken and diversify into other businesses which would help them raise incomes to sustain them.

Mr Mwale said the Fisheries Department would take action on anyone who would defy the fish ban with impunity.

And a traditional leader in Chienge District has urged people in Luapula Province to welcome the extension of the fish ban.

Chief Puta said the Government must tighten security on water bodies in the country, adding that people must respect the decisions made by the authorities.

He said that the law-enforcement agencies such as the marine forces must extend their services to Chienge District where people abrogated the fish ban.

The traditional leader said the marine soldiers only operated in Nchelenge District, leaving out far places like Puta where people continued fishing during the fish ban period.