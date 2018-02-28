The Choma Correctional Facility, which has a population of more than 400 inmates, has run out of mealie meal.

Officer-in-charge Gertrude Mutenguna said the facility has had no mealie meal for one month now, following the breakdown of its machinery in Kabwe which has resulted in no supply of the commodity to the inmates.

Ms Mutenguna disclosed this when Choma Mayor Javen Simoloka and Sikalundu Ward Councillor Dunbar Muchimba donated a bale of blankets to the correctional facility yesterday.

She said despite the mealie meal shortage, the facility had enough rice, samp, beans, salt while kapenta would only last for 20 days.

Ms Mutenguna thanked the mayor for the donation, saying it had come at the time when the facility was also experiencing a shortage of blankets and mattresses for the inmates.

She further disclosed that the facility was experiencing a sewer problem which posed a health hazard to the prisoners.

Mr Simoloka said that he mobilised the resources with the area councillor to buy bales of blankets to donate to the correctional facility, the health centre in Batoka and another clinic in Mbabala.

"We thought of mobilising resources to see how best we could help the inmates by donating a bale of blankets and also to the health facilities," he said

When contacted for a commented on the sewer problem at the facility, Southern Water and Sewerage Company (SWASCO) spokesperson Liversage Mulinda said his office had not received the report.

Mr Mulinda urged the officer-in-charge to report the matter to SWASCO so that the problem would be worked on.

"We are not aware but it, let them come and make a formal complaint and it will be worked on, as we have done it before. This is not the first time that they are experiencing this because we have helped them before," he said.

Mr Muchimba, who is the area councillor, appealed to the business community in the district to see how best they could help the facility address some of its challenges.

Choma Correctional Facility has a total of 405 inmates that includes male, female and remandees.