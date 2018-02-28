The Nkosana Moyo led Alliance for People's Agenda (APA) has promised to solve all the education problems facing the country should they form the next government.

NUST students on Monday sustained injuries after ZRP officers unleashed dogs on them while trying to block a demonstration to force university authorities and the government to end the work boycott by lecturers.

In their response, APA said they stand in solidarity with NUST students who peacefully protested against the denial of their right to education.

"Under an APA government, all institutions of education will be world class, with the best, well remunerated professionals and adequate facilities which give students the best possible chance to enhance their gifts and abilities to be competitive anywhere in the world.

"The Alliance for the People's Agenda (APA), stand in solidarity with the students of the National University of Science and Technology (NUST), who, in accordance with Section 59 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, peacefully protest against the denial of their contractual right to tertiary education," noted APA.

For the last four weeks, lecturers at NUST have been on a 'strike/go-slow' citing mismanagement of University resources by the administration.

More so and that NUST authorities allow students to learn in unsafe buildings and years after the opening of the university, rusty cranes continue to hover over these incomplete buildings, But however,students have managed to pay their fees in this extremely harsh economic time.

Furthermore, they were alleging that the school laboratories and faculties are under furnished with the relevant equipment, while other state universities are equipped and are run far better and do not disenfranchise their students during the learning process.

"Bulawayo Youth Agenda condemns such conduct in the strongest terms possible, especially when water tanks and police force are deployed against the students as well as to arrest the students, whose only crime is an expectation to gain knowledge in exchange for their hard earned monies. We call all youths to stand together in solidarity with the students of NUST," further reads the statement.

APA is one of the more than 70 political parties vying to form the next government after the 2018 elections that are barely five months away.

Meanwhile, the opposition MDC-T now led by Nelson Chamisa also pledged to revamp education system in the country by retaining student grants and attending to the problems bedeviling the country's education sector.