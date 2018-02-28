Mauritius: Mini earthquake felt in Mauritius

In an official communiqué from the Mauritius Meteorological Services, it was confirmed that an earthquake occurred in Mauritius on Tuesday 27 February. People across the island felt the shaking for a few seconds and immediately took to social media to find out what happened.

It was only later the Mauritius Meteorological Services announced that at 23:25 on Tuesday night there was an earthquake of magnitude 4.0. "Based on historical data, such earthquakes do not generate tsunamis," was explained in the communiqué.

According to the latest reports, several countries around the world felt the earth move on the same day. The situation is being monitored by the authorities.